The Aiken Training Track has slashed its monthly usage fee for horses because of disruptions in the thoroughbred industry caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The cost, at least during April, is $100 per horse instead of the usual $200.
The Training Track’s Executive Committee approved the 50% reduction March 30.
“We want to help our loyal trainers at this time of economic uncertainty,” said Aiken Training Track President Bill Gutfarb in a prepared statement. “We plan to watch over our monthly track usage fee with an eye to assisting our hard-working trainers as they try very hard to withstand the numerous changes in the racing business caused by this coronavirus pandemic.
“Racing meets have been canceled, important thoroughbred sales have been canceled, even restrictions on where horses can ship have emerged,” he continued. “Owners, trainers and staff have been seriously impacted. We are trying to help them.”
In other news, the purchase of a new John Deere 5100E utility tractor was approved, along with a new loader and fixed pallet fork, during a Training Track board meeting March 26.
The 78th running of the Aiken Trials was held March 14 at the Training Track, and it was the only event that took place during this year’s edition of the Aiken Triple Crown.
The Aiken Spring Steeplechase and Pacers and Polo were canceled because of the pandemic.
The Training Track is at 538 Two Notch Road S.E.