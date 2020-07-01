The Aiken City Council will discuss a resolution to encourage individuals to wear face coverings in enclosed public places, including restaurants and shopping places, during a special Thursday meeting.
The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers at 214 Park Ave. S.W. at 2 p.m.
Aiken City Council members previously stated in an informal survey on Monday that they were not pursuing or drafting an ordinance for the wearing of masks amid the pandemic, though council members encouraged the public wear them without instruction when they could.
The decision to revisit the resolution came about Tuesday, Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said.
The resolution, while not enforceable, will act as a strong encouragement for the public to wear masks when in public areas, Bedenbaugh said.
To date, Aiken is not seeing infections at a level of other parts of South Carolina, Bedenbaugh noted in his memo for the meeting. However, Council has expressed a desire to be proactive and encourage residents to wear face coverings and practice social distancing where appropriate.
Aiken had its first reported case of COVID-19 in March and, as of Wednesday, has seen a total of 406 cases while the state as a whole has accumulated 37,809 cases.
With cases in South Carolina rising with the approach of the Fourth of July weekend, the decision to go forward with the resolution is paramount for the well-being of the Aiken community, according to Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon.
"We need to take a stronger stand to help support our businesses as July Fourth approaches," Osbon said. "We're not doing this out of fear, we're doing to better protect our citizens and our economy."
The same concern has echoed from Aiken organizations, including the Aiken Downtown Development Association and the Aiken Chamber of Commerce.
Haley Knight, executive director for the downtown development group, enclosed a letter of concerns to Aiken City Council members Wednesday. The letter states that following a survey from downtown businesses, the overall recommendation is for residents to wear masks before entering businesses.
"The Aiken Downtown Development Association has had much conversation with our members during this time of uncertainty. I believe it is fair to say that none of us know what direction this pandemic is heading, but we are willing to take measures to ensure our community stays safe and strong," Haley wrote.
"As of late, we have attempted to survey all of our retail and customer service member businesses within the downtown regarding the requirement to wear masks before entering their business. After receiving feedback from almost all businesses, it is apparent that many businesses are already enforcing this at their store. The majority of businesses that are not currently requiring masks upon entry are willing to do so if asked to by The City of Aiken."
In a similar letter Wednesday, the local chamber noted the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce's announcement of its "Wear A Mask" campaign.
The goal of the campaign is to remind everyone that the economy, jobs and lives depend on everyone's best efforts towards safety in response to COVID- 19.
"Both campaigns have asked for the Aiken Chamber's moral support, and I think that is appropriate. In fact, we will encourage the wearing of masks when our in-person events begin in August." Chamber President and CEO David Jameson said in the letter.