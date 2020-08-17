From a distance, it might have seemed like an ordinary first day at Aiken Technical College. It was a hot August day, and students were parking their cars and heading to the Student Center for the usual first-day tasks, like picking up textbooks or asking questions at the enrollment desk.
But up close, the college's precautionary measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic were apparent: Plexiglass shields had been installed at staff desks, front doors had signs listing safety guidelines, rooms had maximum occupancies listed and everyone wore a cloth face mask over their nose and mouth.
Dr. Forest Mahan, president of ATC, said the college is providing masks to anyone who arrives on campus without one.
"We're very impressed that the majority of people have already got their own masks, and they're practicing the social distancing," Mahan said.
Other measures in place at ATC include staggering class times to decrease hallway traffic, as well as limiting the number of people allowed into places like the bookstore, enrollment center and library at once. Roughly half of classes at ATC are online this semester, and other courses are offered in either hybrid or in-person forms, Mahan said.
ATC guidelines say students, employees and guests who have been exposed to COVID-19 or have COVID-19 symptoms should not come to campus and should instead quarantine or self-isolate according to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
If a COVID-19 outbreak strikes the ATC campus, Mahan said the college will follow CDC and DHEC guidelines for what to do next. Mahan said the college dealt with some concerns over the summer as employees working remotely were exposed to the virus.
"A number of employees who have tested positive have been remote, or if, by chance, they were passing through, what you do is you just simply do the protocols," Mahan said. "We've been very fortunate that the numbers have been low."
For many ATC students, this will be their first year at the college.
Jasmine Pope, a North Augusta High graduate, said she looks forward to studying radiology but is worried she'll deal with procrastination while working on her online classes.
Regardless, Pope plans to develop her study skills and follow in her family's footsteps.
"I have family that are in the field, and I've just always liked the technical side of the X-rays and everything," Pope said.
Keyonna Hadsall, an Aiken High graduate, said she hopes to keep up good grades and begin her path to becoming a special education teacher. She became interested in the field after she joined a club focusing on building friendships with students who have disabilities.
"I was in 10th grade, and my friend and I signed up for Buddy Club, and I loved it," Hadsall said.
Mahan said drop/add week is likely to continue into next week, and students can still enroll for classes that start at a later date. Some students with children have had trouble figuring out their class availabilities for the fall due to changes in their kids' schedules at school, Mahan said.
Nikasha Dicks, director of marketing and public relations at ATC, said applying to the college is free. Applications are open for the college's other fall terms starting Sept. 8 and Oct. 6.
Coming up at Aiken Technical College
In September, ATC will begin offering a new Certified Tower Technician course that will prepare students for entry-level wireless tower technician jobs.
There will be four 12-day courses this fall, with the first starting on Sept. 7 and the last starting on Nov. 30, according to an ATC flyer. They will meet from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, with Sundays off.
For more information about the program, contact Patricia Whitfield at 803-508-7362 or email whitfiep@atc.edu.