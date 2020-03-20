Aiken Technical College will not observe spring events, in accordance with guidance from from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The following spring events will not be held as scheduled: pinning and induction ceremonies, awards night and commencement. The college is exploring alternatives for each of the events, according to news release issued Friday afternoon.
As a result of the required closure of the college from March 16 to March 31, ATC also will not observe spring break, which was scheduled for April 6-10.
The adjustment to the academic calendar will provide the time needed to meet instructional requirements and ensure ensure students receive the instructional time require. Canceling spring break also will reduce the possibility of extending the academic term, according to the release.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control recommend not hosting large events and gatherings to limit the spread of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
“We want to do our part to help minimize the spread of this disease in the community,” ATC President Dr. Forest E. Mahan said. “This has required us to review some of our most honored traditions and to make difficult decisions in the best interest of our students, faculty, staff and guests.”