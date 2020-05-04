Aiken Technical College and USC Aiken will hold its first classes of summer sessions online.
Aiken Technical College has continued to monitor developments regarding COVID-19. For the safety and well-being of students and employees, the college will deliver Summer Term 1 courses in an online format, according to a news release from ATC.
Summer Term 1 courses will start May 11 and end July 27. The college currently is enrolling for summer. For more information, contact the Enrollment Services Center at admissions@atc.edu.
The summer new student orientation will be held virtually on May 7.
Summer Term 2 at ATC currently is scheduled to begin June 8 and end July 30. The college will continue to monitor developments to determine if Summer Term 2 courses will be moved to online delivery, according to the release.
USCA will offer Maymester, Summer I and Summer II courses according to the academic calendar.
As an extra precaution, the university will deliver Maymester and Summer I classes via remote instruction, according to an email from USCA.
“All of us at USC Aiken are so excited to begin Summer 2020,” Daniel Robb, USCA's associate vice chancellor for enrollment management, wrote in an email Friday. “Our courses offerings this year are more amazing than ever and run the gamut from accounting to theater. The different type of courses and different schedule options give USC Aiken students many different opportunities to study both on campus and online.
“Additionally, we are excited to welcome colleges students from all over the United States who want to enroll in summer courses in order to get ahead in school or qualify for scholarships. USC Aiken courses widely transfer across the country, and our price point is very good.
“Information about courses and registration can be found at our new summer web site uscasummer.com. We have courses starting every few weeks, so we encourage all those wanting to attend to get set early.”
For more information about summer sessions, including registration, courses offered, tuition information and other frequently asked questions, visit www.uscasummer.com/tuition.