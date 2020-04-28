A team of youth changemakers gathered at Aiken High School to learn elements of documentary filmmaking. This cross-site sharing and learning is part of the Next Generation Leadership Network supported by Middlebury College's Bread Loaf Teacher Network (BLTN). The Vermont team traveled to work with their peers-youth from the rural South Carolina site of the network, BLTN NextGen - SC, including Jamon Dubose, an Aiken High School graduate and a member of the local NextGen cohort who is now a freshman at USCA.