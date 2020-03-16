In order to combat the recent coronavirus pandemic, several grocery stores and businesses in the Aiken area are adjusting their hours, emphasizing hygiene or temporarily closing.
Grocery stores
Several of Aiken's chain grocery stores have adjusted their hours for safety and work purposes.
Walmart changed its hours of operation to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. This change will help ensure that associates are able to stock products and perform cleaning and sanitizing, according to the company's website.
An associate at the Whiskey Road Walmart said the store will not be limiting how much of a product customers may purchase.
Bi-Lo locations are closing their stores at 9 p.m. until further notice in order for associates to restock and sanitize their stores, according to a press release from the business.
Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, Bi-Lo stores will no longer operate their self-serve deli bars, offering prepackaged deli items instead.
Bi-Lo is additionally offering a "drop and leave" program to avoid personal contact.
The Publix at 250 Eastgate Drive has placed a limit on merchandise such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer on top of adjusting its hours to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
"We are trying to be sure our community gets equal opportunity," said Tonda O'Bryan, a Publix employee.
Aldi has also issued a limit on canned goods. Customers will not be able to purchase more than four cans of each product.
Restaurants
Several restaurants have already taken steps to ensure customer health.
Malia’s in downtown Aiken said Monday that they will temporarily close their restaurant to keep their customers safe.
"If we all rally behind calls to self-isolate, the containment of this virus could be expedited and our closure less prolonged," reads a message on the restaurant's Facebook page. "Please be safe and healthy and, hopefully, we will see you very soon."
Businesses such as The Whitney, Pizza Joint, Whiskey Alley and Betsy's Round the Corner will remain open and will continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to keep their staff and customers safe.
Mellow Mushroom in downtown Aiken will remain open but stop holding its trivia and bingo nights and live music performances.
Several drive-thru establishments such as Starbucks, Dunkin' Donuts and Chick-fil-A are operating on a drive-thru-only basis.
Chick-fil-A additionally announced on their Facebook page that they are canceling all upcoming events and promotions until further notice.
Other eateries such as O’Charley’s will be supplying paper menus, while Hardee’s is handing out cups from behind the counter to limit the spread of germs.
The Aiken Downtown Development Association released a statement Monday encouraging customers to continue to support downtown businesses, even if they choose not to physically be inside.
For restaurant customers, takeout or delivery is still available, with many downtown restaurants offering curbside pickup or delivery.