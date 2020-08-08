To prevent one of its major events from falling victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Aiken Standard's ninth annual Fall Home and Garden Show will be held via an online forum.
The event, originally scheduled for Sept. 18 and 19, will be held virtually and allow local vendors to showcase their products and services.
Potential clients can visit vendor booths starting Sept. 8 online at aikenstandard.com and do so all month long.
"We are excited that we're going to have this opportunity," said Diane Daniell, advertising sales manager for the Aiken Standard. "Of course, we're disappointed that we're not going to be able to have the show. We look forward to our spring show in March."
The Aiken Standard will enhance the virtual show for vendors with email blasts, social media and a special print publication on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Daniell hopes that having the virtual show will put the vendors in front of more customers when they're taken directly to each vendor's website.
For more information or to participate call Daniell 803-644-2369 or email ddaniell@aikenstandard.com.