The Aiken Spring Steeplechase will not be held in 2020.
The Aiken Steeplechase Association announced the cancellation of the Aiken Spring Steeplechase on Sunday afternoon amid concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
"With an abundance of caution and concern for our community, the Aiken Steeplechase Association (a 501(c)3 charitable organization) is canceling the Spring Steeplechase that was to be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Bruce's Field," according to a release the association posted on Facebook. "The Aiken Steeplechase Association Board of Directors are, like many of you, very disappointed to have to come to this decision, but we feel that the safety of our patrons is paramount."
The announcement came as S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster announced the closure of S.C. schools beginning Monday for the remainder of the month of March due to concerns about the coronavirus.
The spring steeplechase is one of the area's largest gatherings and annually attracts more than 30,000 people. The Aiken Steeplechase Association also conducts a fall event.
Both the spring and fall events are currently held at Bruce's Field at Aiken Horse Park, but recently the association announced plans to build a new facility near the intersection of Richland Avenue and Rudy Mason Parkway.
"A refund plan is being developed and will be printed in the newspaper and posted on our website by Monday, March 23," the release states. "We ask your cooperation by giving us the time to develop our refund plan. Our patrons are also encouraged to consider forgoing a refund and receiving our donation acknowledgement for tax purposes. Those donations will go towards the development of the new Aiken Steeplechase site which will be hosting its first race in October 2021."