Aiken Senior Life Services will be partnering with local restaurants to feed local seniors in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Beginning Monday, the organization will be distributing individually portioned meals at 1310 East Pine Log Road, at the former site of Boots, Bridles and Britches.
The distribution, called Drive n' Dine, is available to seniors ages 60 and older who are not currently clients of Aiken Senior Life Services. Blue Collard will be the first area restaurant providing food for the distribution kits.
“This is a great opportunity for our agency and local businesses to collaborate and make a real difference in caring for our seniors,” said Aimee Hanna, executive director of Aiken Senior Life Services. "This program is important for our community since it supports healthy and independent living for older adults."
Seniors must provide a S.C. state ID card and will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. Only 100 meal boxes, each containing five meals, will be distributed at Drive n' Dine.
According to Hanna, the Drive n' Dine was created with federal CARES Act funding.
Feasters, All-Star Tents & Events, USC Aiken and US Foods also helped make the event possible.