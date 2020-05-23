Aiken Senior Life Services will not host its "Drive n' Dine" event on Memorial Day but looks forward to continuing the event into June.
Since May 11, Aiken Senior Life Services has partnered with local restaurants to feed local seniors in need during the coronavirus pandemic each Monday starting at 2 p.m. at 1310 East Pine Log Road, the former site of Boots, Bridles and Britches.
The "Drive n' Dine" event has served 250 seniors with food, Aimee Hanna, executive director of Aiken Senior Life Services, said.
The event is open to seniors ages 60 and older who are not currently clients of Aiken Senior Life Services.
Seniors must provide a S.C. state ID card and will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. Only 100 meal boxes, each containing five meals, will be distributed.
According to Hanna, the "Drive n' Dine" was created with federal CARES Act funding.
Although Aiken Senior Life Service not have a "Drive n' Dine" event on May 25, Hanna said events will resume regularly scheduled Monday events going forward on June 1.