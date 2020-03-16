Beginning Tuesday the Aiken County Public School District will begin using its school buses to transport meals.
The free, grab-and-go meals will be available to any student, according to a news release by the school district.
Each grab-and-go bag will contain nutrition for breakfast as well as lunch.
Buses transporting food for students will begin their routes at 11 a.m., and most will have made deliveries by 12:30 p.m., with the exception of some of rural stops.
A student who has not received a meal and the bus delivery time is delayed by more than 30 minutes at the published meal delivery time, is asked contact the District Transportation Office at (803) 593-7201 and a bus will be radioed to deliver a meal to the requested stop.
Food for students is also available by picking up a grab-and-go bag at any of the school campuses between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Student meals will be available throughout school closures on weekdays for students beginning tomorrow.
Student meals will not be distributed or available for grab-and-go pickup at school campuses on the already published day off of March 23.
Routes can be read by visiting https://www.acpsd.net/Domain/78.
Drivers are asked to use caution while buses are delivering and remember the laws in stopping for school buses.
When a school bus is stopped on a two-lane road with its red lights flashing and its stop arm extended, drivers must stop their vehicle 20 feet from the bus.
Oncoming traffic and motorists approaching the bus from behind may not move until the stop arm is retracted and the red lights are no longer flashing.
Distance Learning Packets information
Paper and pencil Distance Learning Packets are being assembled and will be available for pick up at school locations on Thursday from noon until 7 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
School principals will communicate additional details with students’ parents/guardians along with a schedule for pickup to ensure that they are distributed in a way that allows for appropriate social distancing in the continued efforts to protect the health of our students, staff members and community, the news release states.
Distance Learning Packets will include all instructional materials students are required to complete for remote learning throughout this closure.
The State Department will require that students complete 200 minutes of instructional activities per day.
Distance Learning Plans received approval Monday afternoon from the State Department of Education and, following those, the district expects to continue with spring break and the established school calendar as planned.
Teacher conferencing, virtual classrooms and online enrichment activities will be designed to enhance the educational experience.
In order to assist teachers with planning to connect with students during this closure, parents/guardians are asked to answer a few questions about home computer and internet access.
Schools/teachers may also be requesting the same through other communications.
Parents/guardians are asked to complete this request for each of your Aiken County Public School students.
Surveys can be accessed by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ACPSDHomeInternetAccess.