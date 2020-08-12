Face masks dominated the discussion at Tuesday's meeting of the Aiken County School Board.
With new requirements from the South Carolina Department of Education, students and staff will have to wear face coverings in school facilities and school buses, with exceptions for people with special healthcare or educational needs and children under 2.
Along with the new face mask rules, the board also heard updates on bus procedures and free mask supplies.
School buses changes
According to the school district's Back-2-School Safely plans, the maximum capacity is 67%, Tray Traxler, chief officer of finance for the school district, said at the Tuesday night school board meeting.
The maximum occupancy previously was 50% in accordance with S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control guidance, which did not require masks.
The change is statewide. State superintendent Molly Spearman issued a mask mandate for buses on July 27, raising the number of riders allowed.
The school district website still lists the maximum capacity for buses as 50% in its Back-2-School Safely FAQ section, as of Wednesday afternoon.
"According to DHEC and CDC guidelines buses will be able to contain up to 50% capacity. There will be one student per seat [except for two to a seat for siblings or members of the same household] and all students will be required to wear face coverings," reads the school district website.
Free masks
All Aiken County public school students attending face-to-face classes can receive one free reusable mask from the district.
Traxler said the district ordered about 15,000 child-sized masks for elementary school students and 10,000 adult-sized masks for middle and high school students. If students in either group do not fit in their assigned mask sizes, Traxler said they can swap sizes as needed.
Additionally, the district has a supply of masks for adults and about 1,000 face shields, Traxler said. Face shields are not allowed in place of face masks under the new state rules, however.
Teachers, food service workers, custodians and bus drivers can receive up to five free reusable masks from the district, but they will have to request them.
Board member Cameron Nuessle questioned why schools could not give staff the five masks up front.
Traxler said the district has asked schools to conserve, and Superintendent King Laurence said if employees want to go ahead and get their five masks, they can. However, because not all types of employees are on the list for free masks, Laurence suggested the surplus masks could go to other staff.
"Masks are becoming a style statement … so people who have their own choices in masks, they might not want five masks that the state is providing," Laurence said, "and that allows us to (give masks) to instructional aides and other employees that might not be on that list."
Community donations
In addition to the government-funded supplies, the school district has received masks and other items from community donations.
Laurence said Bridgestone, a business partner, donated 2,000 masks for Silver Bluff High and Midland Valley High.
Another business, Allnex, donated hand sanitizer, Laurence said. A tweet by the school district says United Way facilitated the company's donation of 258 hand sanitizers.
"Our community is coming forward and providing a lot of support for us, so we certainly appreciate that," Laurence said.