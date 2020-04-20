Revision proposals for the upcoming school year's budget and possible impact of the Masters Tournament on the upcoming school year's schedule are on the Aiken County School Board agenda for Tuesday.
The board will meet virtually at 6 p.m. in compliance with social distancing practices. A link to access the meeting, which will be live-streamed for public viewership, is posted on the school district's website at aiken.schoolboard.net.
Proposed revisions to the 2020-2021 budget calendar will be voted on as a group by the board. According to the current agenda, the revisions are due to the impact of COVID-19.
Aiken County School Board Chairman Keith Liner will discuss possible calendar considerations regarding the Masters Tournament's postponement to November.
Masters Week normally coincides with the district's spring break holiday; the tournament was bumped due to coronavirus concerns.
Representatives of the Augusta National Golf Club previously contacted the leadership of Aiken County Public Schools about school calendar considerations, according to an email from the school district.
“Our desire is to be as accommodating as possible to our community partners and to provide our employees and students opportunities to be a part of working and or participating in this annual event,” according to the email.
Dr. Shawn Foster, Chief Officer of Operations and Student Services, will give construction status updates on a number of ongoing projects at schools across the county.
Construction project updates will be discussed for the following schools; Midland Valley High School, Millbrook Elementary, North Augusta High School, and Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary School.
Administrative appointments and renewal of employment contracts for employees of the school district will be discussed at the meeting.
The board will also vote on whether to purchase mini-buses, which will be used to transport students from schools across the county to a facility housing the tier-3 behavioral intervention program (formerly known as the M.O.S.A.I.C. Project) that the board ratified in February.
Bids for other school projects, including installation of new flooring at three local elementary schools, will be reviewed by the board for approval.