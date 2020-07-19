Following remarks made by some state leaders pushing for classrooms to fully reopen at maximum capacity this fall, the Aiken County School Board will host a special called meeting to discuss its reopening plans.
The board voted Tuesday, July 16, to incorporate a hybrid model of learning when classes resume Aug. 17 due to coronavirus concerns. The hybrid model, Aiken County Public School District Superintendent King Laurence claimed Tuesday, is the district's best option for implementing social distancing protocols in schools that have been laid out by health agencies like the CDC and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
AccelerateED, a state-led task force, also used these social distancing guidelines (such as keeping busses at a little less than 50% capacity) in their guidelines issued to schools on how to reopen in the fall.
But S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and some other state legislators held a press briefing Wednesday, July 17, calling for education leaders to reject any reopening plans that did not allow for students not attending full time virtual school to attend traditional schooling five days a week.
Aiken County has already incorporated a virtual schooling option, Aiken Innovate, into its reopening plans.
Laurence defended the choice made by the district's local Back to School Task Force, which the board voted in favor of 8-1 during Tuesday night's meeting.
However, Laurence said further discussion will be had by the board concerning the opening plans during Tuesday's special called meeting at the district's office on Brookhaven Drive.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.