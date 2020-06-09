The Aiken County School Board held a second reading of the budget for the upcoming school year, discussed free lunch in schools and made plans to discuss discipline later this month.
The second reading of the 2020-2021 school year budget included some revisions from the previous reading.
Changes from the first reading reflected in the second reading are as follows:
• Repurposed vacant coordinator position to fund two technology positions.
• Increased employer retirement contribution by .25%.
• Updated budgets for workers' compensation and property and liability insurance.
• Included lawn maintenance costs added midyear 2019-20.
• Difference between General Fund revenue and expenditures budget reflected on line item “increase to fund balance.”
The budget totals in $333.5 million as of the second reading.
There are no tax increases and no step-increase to the cost of living adjustment for staff.
The second and final reading was approved, but Aiken County Public Schools CFO Trey Traxler said the budget may be revisited before the start of the school year.
Rather than cancel the next school board meeting in June (the board rarely meets at the end of June) members voted to host a special meeting June 23 to discuss discipline in schools.
The meeting will take place at the district's office at 1000 Brookhaven Drive.
Traxler also discussed a proposal to add two more Aiken County schools to the expansion of Community Eligibility Provision program, which provides free breakfast and lunch to all students at participating schools through federal funding.
A total of 19 schools are currently served by this program in Aiken County; a proposal was made to add Graniteville Elementary and Aiken Elementary to the program for the upcoming school year.
According to Traxler, schools are chosen in the "simplest terms" based on poverty.
"It breaks my heart that we have this many campuses that qualify," said board member Jason Crane. "It probably speaks to a large need that isn’t discussed much in our county."
The board voted to approve the two schools for the program.
An update on construction projects at multiple schools was given by Dr. Shawn Foster, chief officer of operations and student affairs. Foster said North Augusta High School renovations were moving "extremely fast" and construction schedules were able to accelerate due to coronavirus closures at the schools, though poor weather has occasionally caused setbacks.
Foster also discussed projects at several other schools, including Midland Valley High School and Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary School, and said projects were "on time and under budget."
Foster also gave a presentation on coronavirus protocols for school athletics in the fall. Some of the protocols include regular temperature checks of the athletes and the use of masks or cloth face coverings when athletes meet with coaches.
Further details about coronavirus precautions in sports will be released by the school district this week.