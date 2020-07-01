The Aiken County School Board will hold a special called meeting Tuesday, July 7, to provide the public with an update on the district's Back to School Task Force, an group created to implement statewide coronavirus guidelines for reopening schools in Aiken County this fall.
The meeting, which will be held at the district's office at 1000 Brookhaven Drive, will also be live streamed at acpsd.net.
Due to ongoing coronavirus concerns, the public is encouraged to view the meeting online. Capacity at the district office will be limited due to social distancing protocols.
The update will be delivered by Aiken County Schools Superintendent King Laurence, according to the school district's website.
Earlier this year, AccelerateED, a task force created by S.C. Schools Superintendent Molly Spearman, issued a series of guidelines for schools and summer camps on how to implement social distancing protocols in schools due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19.
Aiken County's Back to School Task Force was created to implement these protocols on a local level.