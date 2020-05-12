During the Aiken County Public School Board's virtual meeting Tuesday night, a new calendar for the upcoming school year and a new plan to fund distance learning assistance were approved.
Several options for the school calendar were drafted by a committee made up of three principal of the year recipients and three teacher of the year recipients. One of those options was approved during the meeting.
"I know this was a tough decision… and we spent a lot of time as a committee discussing that," said Dr. Shawn Foster, chief officer of operations and student services.
The calendar calls for school to begin Aug. 17, while teachers would return Aug. 10.
Fall break will take place from Nov. 9-15, coinciding with the rescheduled Master's Tournament. Also during November, the first Tuesday (Nov. 3) is a holiday for the district for Election Day and Thanksgiving Break will be observed Nov. 25-27.
Dec. 18 will be the last day of school in 2020 on the calendar, with classes resuming Jan. 5. The first semester will end Jan. 12.
Three inclement weather days have been set aside in the calendar, and June 3 has been designated the final day of school for students.
Foster said the committee acknowledged the calendar was "unbalanced," with more school days being in the second semester than the first.
Some board members expressed interest in starting school earlier in August, but said state representatives' hesitation to open schools early due to coronavirus could hamper that decision.
Foster also presented a proposal put forth by the administration that recommends allocating the majority of the Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund toward securing distance learning devices and technology for students.
The amount of federal funding provided by ESSER for Aiken County is approximately $6.6 million.
The technological barriers of distance learning, particularly in rural areas where internet service is limited, have been an issue across swaths of South Carolina.
Although distance learning packets have been distributed to students to allow education to continue at home, a lack of stable internet access and devices in the homes have been contributing factors in scattered class attendance through platforms like Zoom. Additionally, some teachers lack the necessary technology to deliver lessons from home, according to the board agenda.
School Board Representative Barry Moulton said he had spoken with teachers who said attendance in their digital classes and meetings was flagging severely.
"They said less than 50% of their class is able to connect with them when doing distance learning," Moulton said.
A recent survey sent out by the district to parents of students revealed that around 14% of respondents who lived in an area containing Ridge Spring, Monetta and Wagener did not have access to the internet at home. Of all total respondents, approximately 15% had internet access by smartphone only, with no other devices available in the home.
According to the survey data, less than 39% of the school district responded the the survey sent to parents and guardians with students in schools.
Foster said the technologies should be used first to implement one-on-one digital learning initiatives for students in grades sixth through 12th. Foster said eventually grades three through 12th would be the "target goal," but more funding would likely be needed.
The proposal, which echoes the State Department of Education's recommendations for the funding, would help support the cost of devices, security tracking software, protection devices, extended warranties and additional licenses for the current Learning Management System, according to school board agenda documents.
Some board members pointed out that other representatives had trouble staying online during Tuesday's virtual meeting due to connectivity issues.
Aiken County Superintendent King Laurence said a "master plan" would need to be developed in the coming weeks to continue to address the distance learning issues.
The board voted to approve the recommendations for ESSER funding provided by Foster. In addition, construction bids for a bathroom renovation at North Augusta Middle School were reviewed by the board, and a bid of approximately $434,000 put forth by First Class Construction was approved for the project.
A first reading was held of the 2020-2021 school budget, which board members referred to as a "bare bones" budget due to coronavirus impact. Salaries have been frozen at 2019-2020 levels, and an anticipated 1% increase in employer retirement contribution rate has been suspended.
Special called meeting to discuss the budget will be held at 6 p.m. June 2, approval will be voted on June 9.