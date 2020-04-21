The Aiken County School Board voted unanimously to approve a review of school year calendar adjustments that would allow for a five-day break in November coinciding with the rescheduled 2020 Masters Tournament.
Board members discussed the effects of the Masters Tournament at length during Tuesday night's meeting, primarily the tournament's economic impact on the area and the amount of school employees, parents and students who work during or attend Masters week.
Increased absences during the tournament from previous years when the tournament did not coincide with the district's spring break were also a concern voiced, as were the amount of breaks (Thanksgiving and Election Day) already being taken off from school during the month of November.
"We're going to have to put heads together ... to look at the calendar and look that the dates that are available," Aiken County Superintendent King Laurence said on the possibility of taking time off during the tournament.
Laurence said the district may also start the upcoming school year earlier than normal.
Laurence also addressed reports of a school district employee being diagnosed with COVID-19. According to Laurence, the employee, who worked at a food-prep site, didn't experience symptoms until 13 days after the last day worked at a school site.
The board also approved a recommendation that the upcoming school year's budget be revised due to the impact of coronavirus.
The district is expecting a "barebones" budget, Aiken County Public Schools CFO Trey Traxler said.
Chief Officer of Operations and Student Services Shawn Foster reviewed progress reports for several ongoing construction projects at a number of schools across the county.
According to Foster, the projects, including "malfunction junction" at Millbrook Elementary's pickup zone, are underway.
The board voted to adopt numerous consent items, including the purchase of four 14-passenger mini buses to provide transportation for students to a previously approved 3-tier behavioral intervention program as needed.
It has been proposed that the board review the possibility of also purchasing an additional fifth bus for backup purposes.
Each bus costs approximately $51,600. Proposed funding for the buses, according to documents, will come from available Medicaid funds generated by Medicaid billings.
The board voted in approval to enter into a contract with G&S Adventures for the painting of North Augusta Middle, Jackson Middle and LBC Middle schools for $610,000.
Construction bids from a number of companies were reviewed by administration for the scrubbing, sanding, striping and coating of gymnasium floors districtwide. A bid from The Flooring Connection, LLC was approved by the board. The bid is approximately $73,000.
Bids were approved for the installation of flooring at J.D. Lever Elementary and Redcliffe Elementary; together, the projects will cost approximately $500,000.
Funding for the painting, flooring and gym floor projects will be provided through 2020-2021 five-year facility improvement plan budgets.