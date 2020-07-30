It only took a pandemic.

The 2020 Aiken's Makin' arts, crafts and foods festival has been axed — the first time in the annual affair's history.

"It's 43 years straight, and No. 44 will be canceled," said J. David Jameson, the president and CEO of the Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce. "We've had it rain or shine. We've had the hottest days in history. We've had cold weather, we've had wind, we've had rain. But we've never had a pandemic, and that's what's done it to us."

The event was scheduled for Sept. 11-12.

The cancellation is a notable pivot away from previously held plans, as well as a blow to those seeking a glint of good news or a semblance of normalcy amid a public-health crisis and a scourge of postponements and nixed events.

Earlier this month, the chamber was pushing full steam ahead — with physical distancing, mask wearing and other coronavirus safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in mind. Dozens of artisans and more than a handful of food vendors from across the Southeast were set to attend.

But the continued spread of the virus, the unabated tide of cases and related deaths across South Carolina, and the risk of innumerable locals and out-of-towners mingling in an open-air market of sorts with little means of monitoring who comes in and who goes out was too much.

"Even if our number was cut in half, or cut by 75%, that still leaves thousands that we have to deal with," Jameson said. "We could not get comfortable with that plan."

Doubling the festival's downtown footprint — to allow for more space — wasn't enough, either.

More than 83,720 instances of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, have been logged in the Palmetto State to date, including at least 1,310 in Aiken County. The state health department as of Wednesday had the county listed as an area of high incidence, a descriptor that captures infection rate and the potential burden on local health-care options.

"We don't see any signs that the COVID is going to vanish in the next six weeks," said Jameson, referencing the dates set for Aiken's Makin'. "Events that are after ours have already canceled. Events that are before ours have already canceled."

Both Run United and the Aiken Fall Steeplechase, two community anchors, have been canceled.