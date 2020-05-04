Some of Aiken's favorite eateries dusted off their patio furniture as they reopened Monday for outdoor dining.
Aiken's residents returned to their favorite restaurants, which had been restricted to takeout and curbside service because of the coronavirus, for some long-anticipated food right on the restaurant's front steps.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster announced Friday he was lifting on outdoor dining ban at restaurants. The City of Aiken offered local restaurants its blessing as well as reopening assistance.
"This is certainly a safe step to get our hospitality industry rolling again," Aiken Mayor Rick Obson said Monday. "The city has been contacting our restaurants and seeing how we can assist and that make sure everything [they need] is available."
Restaurants such as Grumpy's Sports Pub on the southside have reopened their patio areas to serve menu and full-bar items for customers while still offering curbside pickup.
Owner Randy Eblen said he was excited for his business's reopening, and is operating at "full staff schedule" in anticipation for the next week. All of his staff are carefully distancing as they serve customers.
"We separated the tables for proper distance, and have extra sanitation," Eblen said.
WingPlace on Pine Log Road also reopened with precaution, delighting long-time customers Jason and Brittany Jones who brought their young daughter, Cara, with them for lunch.
"We're glad things are returning somewhat back to normal," Brittany said. "We hated [restaurant closures] for our friends in the industry, for our town, and businesses in general."
During the last month of take-out only service, owners Laurel and Dick Dickerson were able to keep WingPlace afloat thanks to curbside deliveries and extra assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program loan. They now are able to slowly reintroduce staff back into their roles under special social distancing training, and will hopefully return to full staff by the end of the week.
Laurel Dickerson said that they will continue to operate carefully until the day they can move their business back inside.
"We're going to do everything thing we can to follow [social distancing] guidelines to keep everyone safe, our staff included," she said. "We'll be putting up signs to give everyone direction on what they need to do, and have put outdoor seating to accommodate for more outdoor guests."
Due to the anticipation of customers, WingPlace has temporarily ceased their delivery services directly from their restaurant, but encourage customers to use 803Delivery service in the meantime.
Downtown restaurants also are getting back to business, though businesses like City Billiards are taking it slow.
Owner Michael Allen previously had to let go several night shift workers and has been holding off bringing them back until they are given the green light to reopen full time.
Allen is also allowing only four tables to be situated outside his restaurant for the time being.
"We can add more [tables], but I only wanted four," Allen said. "That's all we really need right now."
McMaster has not set a date to allow for indoor dining and other close-contact businesses, though the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association has pushed for him to allow indoor dining starting May 18, according to a recent article from The State.
McMaster previously commented last week that he may target Mother's Day, May 10, as a reopening date because “everybody ought to take their wife, their mother, somebody out to dinner,” but has not mentioned this further.