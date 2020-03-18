Aiken restaurants were working to shift to delivery and take-out orders as the first day of a statewide halt on dine-ins took full swing.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered bars and restaurants statewide to cease dine-in services as of Wednesday morning in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Few people were seen in downtown Aiken near the hours of lunchtime Wednesday.
Tables inside and in front of local restaurants remained empty as customers trickled in and out of restaurants to pick up to-go orders.
"It's crazy," said Brent Smith, general manager of Aiken's Mellow Mushroom. "Last Friday and Saturday, Aiken was booming with things down in The Alley. It was slammed down here, and out of nowhere it was a ghost town Monday morning. It's really a sad situation for everyone in Aiken right now when you can't have anyone in your restaurant."
Smith said the store has had to take measures to keep business going.
The restaurant is continuing online orders that can be delivered by DoorDash and have offering curbside to-go orders that can be picked up at the store.
Workers at the restaurant have also switched to deliver orders within a 15-mile radius from the store.
"It's affecting our business pretty bad," Smith said. "Our dine-in is mostly our business. Like many other businesses, we're doing the best we can to get people a service they want. We're trying to get it to them anyway possible but be safe."
Smith said the restaurant has not laid off any workers.
Several other restaurants in the area are working to make similar efforts.
Betsy Simons, owner of Betsy's Round the Corner, said her restaurant has moved from dine-in to take-out and curbside delivery.
Although chairs remained stacked inside the empty restaurant, cooks continued to work at Betsy's as employees filled to-go bags for customers.
The changes haven't been easy.
Betsy's has shortened its open hours to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Simons said. The restaurant has 35 employees who have had their hours drastically cut.
"We're trying to keep business going and keep as many people employed as possible," Simons said. "I don't know how we're all going to get by. It's very uncertain at the moment, but we're trying to make the best of this."
Simons said it's uncertain how customers will respond to take-out in place of the restaurant's typical dine-in approach.
Haley Knight, executive director of the Aiken Downtown Development Association, said the organization is doing all it can to support Aiken's restaurants and stores during the outbreak.
The ADDA has gone store to store checking with businesses about measures being taken.
Knight encourages Aiken's residents to support local businesses by utilizing take-out and delivery orders.
The ADDA is also keeping an updated list on its website of area stores that are remaining open.
"It's hard to wrap your mind around it, and I think the unknown is the scariest part," Knight said. "We know that Aiken is a strong community and it's going to be here. We need to keep focusing in on that."
Debra Haney was one of a handful of customers to pick up an order at Betsy's on Wednesday.
As she walked from the store with her take-out order, Haney said she's hopeful that Aiken's restaurants will continue to serve for as long as they can.
"I'm thankful that they're adjusting, and it's my prayer that they'll be able to function the best they can," Haney said. "After all of this, I hope we'll remember them and visit even more."