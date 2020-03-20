A simple task like grocery shopping hasn't been easy for Aiken residents like Ricky and Joan Posey since the onset spread of the novel coronavirus in the U.S.
The elderly couple arrived early Friday morning at the Bi-Lo on Pine Log Road in an attempt to beat the rush and avoid crowds while shopping.
"It's making us go out and shop more to find the things we need," Joan said. "We have stuff, but you want to have extra just in case. Whatever you can find, that's what you're going to have."
For shoppers like the Poseys, going to stores to purchase needed items isn't only a hassle, it's also dangerous.
Older adults over the age of 65 and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Several stores across the country, including Walmart, Bi-Lo, Dollar General and more, have set aside designated special shopping times for seniors and high-risk customers.
Bi-Lo specifically designated a special shopping hour from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday for all stores.
Derek Luton of Aiken was one of several customers taking advantage of the hour at Bi-Lo to restock on needed items.
His doctor encouraged him to shop early in the morning to avoid crowds due to Luton having asthma.
"I think it's a great idea," Luton said. "I saw a lot of people with gloves and masks being careful. I think this is a good idea, and I think people need to take this more seriously than they are."
Despite the push for hours dedicated to elderly and at-risk shoppers, several customers said the store still lacked necessary items like meat, toilet paper and bread.
Local resident Gerri Chedill was accompanied by her grandson, James, on Friday around 8 a.m.
She said the store still seemed to have issues with stocking items.
"I think it's nice that they've got this set aside for the elderly because I'm almost 70," Chedill said. "But there's nothing in there to buy. There was really no meat, about five or six packs. You still have to eat."
Stores have seen an increase in purchases in categories such as household cleaning, personal cleaning, first aid, facial tissue and respiratory care, said Joe Caldwell, senior manager of corporate communications for Southeastern Grocers, in a statement.
As the situation unfolds, stores have also seen a steady increase in packaged meats and fresh and frozen food categories as well.
"Our well-experienced supply chain team is updating our stocking plans throughout each day to ensure, to the best of our ability, that the products our customers need are on the shelf," Caldwell said.