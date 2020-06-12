Elizabeth Sharp, a resident of Benton House in Aiken, was the honoree in a honk-and-wave procession at the retirement home June 9, in recognition of her 75 years as a member of Philanthropic Educational Organization.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women, educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship, and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations, according to the national organization's website.
Her birthday is Sept. 16, and she is approaching her 95th. Sharp, a previous longtime resident of both Colorado and Arizona, moved to Aiken in 2015, and her P.E.O. record dates back to her days as a student at Colorado College, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where her mother was among the group's previous chapter presidents.
Sharp and her husband, the late Don Sharp, owned and operated credit bureaus and moved on to careers in real estate appraisal.