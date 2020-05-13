The City of Aiken announced Wednesday that it will reopen all city buildings, but will keep recreational facilities closed "until further notice."
The city stated in a news release that staff will limit the number of customers in city offices, and protective measures for employees and customers will be implemented.
The city previously closed facilities in late March to mirror S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster's executive orders, and have continued to extend reopen dates as needed.
Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said the city will be monitoring when recreational facilities can be reopened and will make an announcement at a later time.
Recreational buildings that will remain closed include: Smith-Hazel Recreation Center; H. Odell Weeks Activities Center; Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center; Citizens Park office; Amentum Center for Performing Arts; Conference Center in the Municipal Building; H. Odell Weeks Tennis Center; and all buildings on the grounds of Hopelands Gardens and Rye Patch.
Rentals of all facilities will also remain suspended at this time.
The Aiken County Farmers Market will also reopen on Thursday, May 14, with procedures in place to encourage social distancing and protect the merchants and public.