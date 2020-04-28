Aiken Regional Medical Centers will soon have the ability to rapidly test and diagnose potential coronavirus patients in as little as 15 minutes - a process that usually takes about two days.
The hospital is one of 15 medical facilities across the state that is receiving rapid-response COVID-19 testing kits and devices from the S.C. Department of Environmental Control.
Aiken Regional is receiving a shipment because the county has been identified as an area where coronavirus testing is limited.
“This specialized technology will help us increase testing for those who are most susceptible to this disease and who live in areas of our state where access to COVID-19 testing isn’t easily accessible,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC’s Director of Public Health, in a news release. “We wish every health care facility in the state could be provided with these new instruments, but until then, we’ve prioritized their distribution to the places where we hope they can have the biggest and best impact for South Carolinians.”
The rapid-response testing kits – called Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 – have been approved for emergency use from the FDA. State health authorities received 15 of these devices from FEMA and is deploying them to facilities with limited testing supplies across the state.
A lack of adequate testing supplies has made identification and containment of the virus a challenge for DHEC since the state's outbreak began. The agency has warned the public that there is not enough PPE or testing kits for everyone displaying COVID-19 symptoms - even those with exposure history to an infected person - to receive a test for the virus, and has instead placed an emphasis on social distancing.
Only patients identified as "high risk" of exposure or mass infection, such as the elderly or healthcare workers, currently qualify for coronavirus testing. As such, DHEC estimates there are hundreds - in some counties, potentially thousands - of unidentified coronavirus cases.
DHEC is aiming to more quickly identify cases in parts of the state, thereby potentially limiting the spread of the outbreak.
As testing is limited in most S.C. counties, DHEC took additional factors into account when considering where to ship the devices to. Areas with high concentrations of chronic conditions (such as heart disease), high numbers of positive COVID-19 cases, and counties with large swaths of rural communities were prioritized.
Aside from Aiken County, the devices were also deployed to health centers in Kershaw County, Clarendon County, and a detention center in Charleston County.
DHEC has requested additional shipments of the devices, which are in high demand and short supply nationwide. According to the release, "no specific timeline" has been provided from federal authorities on when those shipments can be supplied.