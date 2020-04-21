Aiken Regional Medical Centers has reopened elective procedures, which were previously canceled due to potential impacts from coronavirus.
"Our team is prepared to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of the patient and operative team,” said Thomas Paxton, the hospital's Chief Medical Officer, in a news release. “We are ready to help our patients get to feeling their best again, and reopening elective procedures is the first step in doing so. Our team will continue to accommodate all urgent and emergent requests on a clinical priority basis.”
On Tuesday, state health authorities announced an additional 172 cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths. One new case was reported in Aiken County.
All the deaths occurred in elderly individuals with no known underlying medical conditions. None occurred in Aiken County.
South Carolina now has over 4,600 known cases of COVID-19. As of April 21, 135 people have died from coronavirus complications.
Of these cases, 71 cases and four deaths have been reported in Aiken County.
Aiken Regional previously canceled elective procedures in an effort to conserve resources as the nation's coronavirus outbreak worsened. The hospital has diagnosed 25 cases of COVID-19 as of April 21; one patient has died from the virus.
Elective procedures that were canceled included surgery, cardiac catheter, interventional radiology and endoscopy.
Each patient will undergo a COVID-19 test prior to these procedures. Tests will be sent to a lab in Atlanta that will deliver 24-hour results.
Aiken Regional will continue to take "precautionary measures" to keep beds open in case of any future COVID-19 surge, according to the press release.
“Ensuring the safety of our patients and associates remains our top priority,” said Jim O’Loughlin, CEO of Aiken Regional Medical Centers, in a press release. “We will continue to monitor the spread of the virus in our community and state, and are prepared to adjust our scheduling of elective procedures as necessary. We are hopeful that we are on the other side of this pandemic and will resume fully operating business as normal in the near future.”