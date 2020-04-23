Telehealth services are currently being offered at Aiken Regional Medical Centers in an effort to help patients meet with health care providers virtually during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Telehealth services have skyrocketed in use since the nation's outbreak began and social distancing guidelines went into effect. Telehealth allows for certain health appointments and services to be done through video-chat on computer or mobile devices from the privacy of the patient's residence.
It also allows for at-risk individuals, such as the elderly or people with underlying health complications, to complete some health services without risking exposure to the public.
Telehealth appointments have been one of the primary ways doctors are confirming whether patients in South Carolina are eligible for COVID-19 testing, as the service allows physicians to assess patients without a potentially infected person spreading the virus to other patients in waiting rooms at doctors' offices.
"This is a welcomed revolution in the delivery of medical care in this country," said Joshua Prickett, neurosurgeon at Aiken Regional and Aiken Physicians Alliance, in a news release. "I am excited for what the future has to bring with the development of devices to transmit other health information such as EKGs to facilitate telehealth care. This has been done for some time in rural areas, but I feel bringing it to our area will improve the care we deliver."
Aiken Physicians Alliance clinics offer telehealth services.
The service allows doctors to display images like radiographs, MRIs or educational materials during the visit. Doctors can also order imaging, prescribe medications or refer to specialists during these visits through telehealth services.
"Healthcare providers will not be able to see all patients or all conditions in this manner, as a physical exam and an in-person visit may be necessary," Prickett said. "However, we are trying to limit this to as few people as possible, especially in patients at higher risk of complications or mortality from COVID-19."
Eligibility for telehealth services depends on the medical condition of the patient and is determined by the patient's healthcare provider, according to Aiken Regional. Co-payments will still apply to telehealth appointments as if they were regular doctor's visits.
Patients can call Aiken Physicians Alliance clinic locations to be assessed for a phone consultation or virtual appointment visit. This includes cardiology, general surgery, neurology and neurosurgery.
For more information on finding a provider who offers virtual visits, call 800-882-7445.
For more information about telehealth services in South Carolina screening for coronavirus, visit scdhec.gov.