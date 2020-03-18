Aiken Regional Medical Centers is canceling all elective procedures being performed at the hospital and the Surgery Center of Aiken, effective March 21, due to coronavirus safety concerns.
Elective procedures include surgeries, cardiac catheter, interventional radiology and endoscopy.
Only procedures that will have no impact on risk of morbidity are being canceled or postponed, according to a news release.
Procedures are being postponed to ensure the hospital will be able to adequately treat any potential COVID-19 cases in Aiken County, according to CEO Jim O'Loughlin.
“Our goal is to preserve our resources to provide services to potential COVID-19 patients and those with urgent medical needs,” O’Loughlin said in a news release. “By canceling all elective procedures, our team will be able to focus resources on the patients currently in the hospital and emergent cases.”
Urgent and emergent requests will be accommodated on a clinical priority basis, the hospital said.
No COVID-19 cases have been reported yet in Aiken County. However, precautions are being taken in an effort to reduce the possibility and severity of any potential outbreak, which is known as flattening the curve.
DHEC reported 14 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, bringing the state's total case number to 47. Several cases were recorded in new counties that had not previously reported any patients with COVID-19.