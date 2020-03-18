Coronavirus cases rose for the sixth consecutive day in South Carolina, with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announcing 13 new patients infected with COVID-19 in eight counties on Wednesday.
There have been 60 COVID-19 cases confirmed statewide by DHEC. No cases have yet been reported in Aiken County, but precautionary closures and cancelations are continuing to increase in compliance with prevention guidelines issued by DHEC, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers has canceled all elective procedures being performed at the hospital and the Surgery Center of Aiken, effective March 21, due to coronavirus safety concerns.
Elective procedures include surgeries, cardiac catheter, interventional radiology and endoscopy.
Only procedures that will have no impact on risk of morbidity are being canceled or postponed, according to a news release.
Procedures are being postponed to ensure the hospital will be able to adequately treat any potential COVID-19 cases in Aiken County, according to CEO Jim O'Loughlin.
“Our goal is to preserve our resources to provide services to potential COVID-19 patients and those with urgent medical needs,” O’Loughlin said in a news release. “By canceling all elective procedures, our team will be able to focus resources on the patients currently in the hospital and emergent cases.”
Urgent and emergent requests will be accommodated on a clinical priority basis, the hospital said.
These precautions are part of flattening the curve, in which early precautionary measures are taken to limit the spread of a pandemic, even in areas where no infections have occurred.
Dr. Kenneth Jones, chief medical officer at Rural Health Services, said flattening the curve is part of containing a "national pandemic."
"As you know, the easiest way to alleviate a pandemic is to start at the bottom and catch it before it spreads even further," Jones said. "To catch it before it actually comes into the area. We have to be prepared… If you wait until the actual virus hits the community to prepare, you're already too late."
Jones said closing crowded public places like restaurants and bars is crucial to keeping the virus from spreading.
"First of all… the virus spreads about 6 feet," Jones said. "So we've got the separation quota, the isolation quota. So if you're in a restaurant, there's no 6 feet per person. Everyone's sitting around in chairs, everyone's moving around one place to another. In order to alleviate, they've had to close certain things."
Dr. Gerald Gordon, infectious diseases specialist at Internal Medical Associates of Aiken, said caution is "extraordinarily important" in any response to COVID-19.
"What we know about this virus (COVID-19) is evolving," Gordon said in an email. "What we know about the prevention and spread of this virus is based on public health principles, that for decades have been successful in mitigating the ill effects of new infections introduced into susceptible populations. The 1918 influenza epidemic and the 1865 control of small pox is instructive.
"Controlling the spread of coronavirus is a top priority," he continued. "If this virus is contained, we will have time to develop vaccines to treat the infected."