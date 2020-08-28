Aiken Regional Medical Centers is easing up on some visitor restrictions in an effort to "better accommodate" people who want to visit patients, the hospital announced Friday.
The hospital has been imposing restrictions on visitors since early March in an effort to protect staff and sick patients from the coronavirus pandemic. Beginning next week, Aiken Regional will allow limited visitation in inpatient and outpatient areas, surgery and other parts of the hospital.
The new rules will go into effect Monday.
The visitor restrictions are as follows:
• Emergency Department: One visitor may accompany a patient. The visitor must come in with the patient and stay in the specific room/bay assigned to the patient until discharge. If the patient is admitted, the visitor may accompany the patient if during the inpatient visiting hours of noon to 6 p.m.
• Inpatient areas are permitted one visitor during the inpatient visiting hours of noon to 6 p.m. The visitor should enter and exit through the hospital’s front entrance only.
• A patient at the end of life is permitted two visitors.
• Progressive Care Unit is permitted one visitor per patient.
• Intensive Care Unit is permitted one visitor per patient for the first 15 minutes of each hour (unless a circumstance arises and a family member’s presence is needed).
• Labor & Delivery/Postpartum: new mothers are permitted one adult overnight visitor. Consideration may be given to allow an additional support person during the labor and delivery process (e.g., doula).
• Pediatric patients can be accompanied by one adult/guardian throughout the entire stay; siblings are not permitted.
• Patients with physical, intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and patients with cognitive impairments can be accompanied by one support person.
• Outpatient Testing/Surgery: one visitor may accompany a patient for pre-op and post-op consult in Outpatient Surgery areas. The visitor may stay in the waiting room, wait in their vehicle or leave and come back when notified by phone that the patient is ready to be discharged and picked up. If the patient is admitted, the visitor may accompany the patient if during the inpatient visiting hours of noon to 6 p.m
All visitors are required to wear masks and will be expected to maintain social distance, wash hands or use hand sanitizer for the "safety and well-being of others," according to a news release from the hospital. Visitors may also be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon entry.
These new visitation rules apply to the hospital and surrounding facilities at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.