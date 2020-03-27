Aiken Regional Medical Centers hosted its first donation drive for personal protective equipment supplies on Friday in hopes of combating an expected shortage of gear due to the coronavirus.
Doris Zagrocki stopped by Friday morning to drop off latex gloves she had purchased to donate to the hospital.
"I've been looking for something to do," Zagrocki said. "And I love Aiken (Regional) because they're awesome. They've been on top of it right out of the gate."
Aiken Regional Medical Centers CEO Jim O'Loughlin said Thursday in a news release the hospital was expecting to see a potentially "severe" shortage of personal protective equipment such as gloves, masks and hand sanitizer in the coming weeks.
Hospitals across the country are seeing a severe shortage in supplies such as masks and gloves due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the United States.
According to health experts at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the Palmetto State's COVID-19 crisis is likely to worsen in the coming weeks. Over 8,000 people in the state are expected to test positive for the virus by May 2.
However, many people who may have the virus will not be tested. According to State Epidemiologist Linda Bell, who spoke in a news conference Thursday, a shortage in testing equipment means only people who are severely ill will be tested for the virus.
Over 1,600 samples are on backlog at DHEC's Public Health Laboratory waiting to be tested, Bell said.
People who are mildly ill are asked to recover at home and self-isolate so hospitals can reserve care for seriously ill patients.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers will continue to host donation drop-offs for the foreseeable future. Drop-offs can be made from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the front right corner of the hospital.