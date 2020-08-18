Grab your popcorn.
The Regal Aiken Mall movie theater announced on its official page it will begin selling tickets on Friday with the theater itself reopening Aug. 28.
The announcement echoes the same for Augusta's Regal Cinema, which began selling tickets last Friday. The Augusta theater will reopen for shows Aug. 21.
Regal originally closed all of its U.S. theaters on March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regal Cinemas announced earlier this month that theaters would begin to reopen with health and safety measures, including requiring employees and customers to wear masks.
Refreshment aspects of these cinemas will be limited as well with self-service condiment stands closed and refills on large drinks and popcorn suspended.
New movies slated for release in conjunction with the opening of Regal Cinemas include "Unhinged," rated R; "Words on Bathroom Walls," rated PG-13; and "Tulsa," rated PG-13.
Regal Cinemas is also featuring a $5 special for previous releases, including "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back."
These movies will be available through Sept. 3.
Times and other titles can be found on the Regal Aiken Mall's website.
The Regal Aiken Mall is located at 300 E. Gate Drive across from the mall.