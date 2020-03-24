Police are urging the public to "listen to experts" regarding social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety has received calls from complainants reporting seeing groups of people not practicing social distancing, said Capt. Marty Sawyer on Friday. Calls are mostly related to groups eating outside of restaurants, he said.
Residents are encouraged to contact law enforcement regarding groups. The approach to each call is a case by case basis, Sawyer said.
"We'll go talk to them and say, 'Hey, you shouldn't have more than 10 people together talking.' But I don't think we're going to start locking people up for that," Sawyer said. "The supervisor on scene will have to make that decision."
The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has called on the public to practice social distancing, meaning avoiding crowded places and maintaining distance from others, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In compliance with President Donald Trump's coronavirus guidelines for America, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster called all South Carolinians to "avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people" and "avoid eating or drinking in bars, restaurants and food courts" but rather "use drive-thru, pick up or delivery options."
Executive order 2020-10 issued by McMaster on March 16 states give law enforcement authority to disperse groups.
The executive order states "it is unlawful for a person to violate the proclamation including, but not limited to, any curfew set, congregating, unless authorized in their homes, in groups of three or more and to refuse to disperse upon order of a law enforcement officer."
McMaster during a Monday briefing urged the public to take precautionary measures – and take guidance from health officials seriously.
The Republican governor also issued another executive order, directing law enforcement to disperse any gathering of three or more people that could damage public health.
The order does not apply to private businesses or employers, he said, or in a person's home.
"We are enforcing restaurants," Sawyer said. "If we see or if we get a call, we'll give them one chance; and if they don't abide by that, we'll take action. It would be some kind of monetary fine. The best thing they can do is listen to the experts to get this taken care of as quickly as we can."