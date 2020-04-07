Editor's note: This article has be updated to reflect the officers quarantined have not been tested for the coronavirus.
Four police officers with the Aiken Department of Public Safety are in quarantine because of concerns about coronavirus.
Three of the officers had contact with a juvenile subject who might have COVID-19, Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said Monday. The other officer had contact with one of the three officers who had direct contact with the juvenile subject.
The officers have been in quarantine since April 2 and were not believed to have been in contact with members of the public prior to being quarantined, Bedenbaugh said.
"In an abundance of caution, they were quarantined and they are well over a week into their quarantine and, to date, none of them are displaying symptoms," Bedenbaugh said.
All four officers have not been tested for the virus.
The juvenile subject has been tested but it is not clear if and when results will be returned for the subject, Bendenbaugh said.
Aiken Public Safety Chief Charles Barranco said information regarding juvenile suspects is not typically shared but is sure the juvenile is being quarantined while being detained.
"He's not out in the open and in the public," Barranco said. "Where he's at I'm sure they're quarantining him. This does not rise to the level for officers to be tested, but out of an abundance of caution they have been quarantined. You've got men and women willing to serve no matter the circumstances and out of an abundance of caution, they have wanted to be on quarantine to protect themselves and their fellow employees."