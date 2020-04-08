Four police officers with the Aiken Department of Public Safety will return to work after being quarantined over coronavirus concerns.
A COVID-19 test came back negative for a possibly infected suspect the officers came into contact with, Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said Wednesday.
Three of the officers had contact with the juvenile subject who was believed to have COVID-19, Bedenbaugh said Monday. The other officer had contact with one of the three officers who had direct contact with the juvenile subject.
In an abundance of caution, the officers were in quarantine since April 2 and were not believed to have been in contact with members of the public prior to being quarantined.
The officers will return back to work immediately, Bedenbaugh said.