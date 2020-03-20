As daycares and schools are closing due to the coronavirus pandemic, some children can be found at the office.
Amber Watson, referral coordinator at Alison South marketing company in Aiken, has been bringing her 6-year-old son, Skylar, to the office.
"I know jobs like Fed Ex, you just can't bring your kid to work," Watson said. "Some work environments, it's not safe for them; it's not designed for them to be there. I actually feel super blessed to be able to bring my child to work."
Watson coined her son as her "little co-worker."
"When I'm in the office working, I'm really working," Watson said. "Sometimes he helps. He'll go and grab things off the print machine and give it to my co-workers.
"I normally take him outside because we have a basketball goal there. I take him every so many minutes just so he can get that extra energy out."
Watson said her job has been "super supportive." The business urged those with children to work from home if they can, and have allowed them to take home work equipment if they need it.
"Several of our leadership members are working parents or have been," said Cynthia South, president of Alison South. "So we understand the challenges of Amber and other team members, especially during the current disruption. Family and community are important values of Alison South."
Not all parents are taking their children to work; some are keeping them at home.
Working mother Holly Mason recently had a caesarean section and is in recovery while schools are out because of the coronavirus. She has four children: Jalen, 10; Layla, 6; Isabelle, 2; and Chandler the newborn.
"This has been really challenging for us," Mason said. "I do feel blessed. My husband, Martin, has been able to work a week in the office, then a week at home. This has really helped me because I'm still recovering."
Mason is an Emerson HR administrator and has 12 weeks of maternity leave. She explained what she does if her husband isn't available to help her.
"When he's not here or on a conference call, I try and convince the older kids to help me with the younger kids," she said. "I try to get Layla to help me get Isabelle out of the highchair sometimes. I can't really pick up the little one right now."
Mason said her children have been coloring, spending time on the iPad, and working on their white boards they got for Christmas. She's been trying to keep the bickering to a minimum.
"They have been working on school work," Mason said. "Layla works the ABC now site. I think that my friends on Facebook have been very helpful for me for ideas of what to do with the kids, sometimes I just can't think of anything."
Mason said there was a silver lining about her time at home with all four of her children.
"It's challenging," she said. "But it's all working out. I do sometimes feel some mom-guilt when I'm working. So, this is a great chance to spend some extra time with them for the next few weeks."
