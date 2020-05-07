The coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop more than 40 people from gathering in front of the City of Aiken’s Finance Building on Laurens Street at noon for a National Day of Prayer event.
Among them were Connie Bell and Phil Eckenrode, who are husband and wife.
“We’ve come the last two or three years, but especially this year, we felt it was important,” Bell said. “Our country is in a state of despair, sort of. I think this gives everybody a chance to feel like there’s hope. We lift each other up, along with our government and our leaders, and we draw strength from it.”
At a time when social distancing is the norm, Eckenrode was happy to be able to pray in a group again even though many wore face masks and didn’t greet each other with hugs or handshakes.
“I feel like there is a sense of community here,” he said. “We watch church at home and listen to the gospel music that is being broadcast. But this is the first opportunity that we’ve had to get out of the house and be around other people.”
Roger Rollins is the chairman of the Aiken National Day of Prayer Committee. He and the panel’s other members held Zoom meetings to make plans.
“We need to come together to pray, but we also had to figure out how to do it safely,” he said.
Thursday night, there was a National Day of Prayer drive-in gathering in Aiken at Calvary Chapel during which attendees could stay in their vehicles and tune in on their radios to listen.
In addition, the event was livestreamed on the Aiken National Day of Prayer page on Facebook.
“We’ve been encouraging people to come, but we’re not pushing it hard,” Rollins said. “If they come and feel comfortable, wonderful. If they feel like they need to stay home, that’s fine, too.”
At the Finance Building, participants came up one at a time to offer their prayers, but were asked not to touch the microphone.
Those in attendance included Aiken City Councilwomen Gail Diggs, Kay Biermann Brohl and Lessie Price, who is the mayor pro tempore. Paul Bush, president of the Concerned Ministers Fellowship and a former Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce chair, also was there.
“Heavenly Father, we thank you for this beautiful day, Lord,” said Diggs during her prayer. “We thank you for the blessing of life, Lord. We know that sometimes we take it for granted that we are going to wake up and see another day, Lord. But we know, especially now, that no day is guaranteed.
“Lord, we ask for your help, because we know that all help comes from you. We ask special prayers for all of our front line workers and our health care workers, our nurses and our doctors. And our garbage and our sanitation workers, Lord. All of whom are essential and show up for work every day to help take care of us.”
Among others, Bush prayed for those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19, those who have died from the disease and nursing home residents
Some of the elderly living in retirement facilities “don’t understand why nobody is coming to see them,” Bush said. “God, rock them in the cradle of your love and let them know that you will never leave them nor will you ever forsake them.”
The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance on the first Thursday in May.
A joint resolution of U.S. Congress created it in 1952, and U.S. President Harry S. Truman signed it into law.
For more information about the National Day of Prayer, visit nationaldayofprayer.org.
The theme of this year’s Day of Prayer was “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth.”