Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon encouraged residents to observe Earth Day "in a safe manner" as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
"We as a community might be separated by space, but not by spirit," Osbon said in his proclamation. "...this year especially, may we observe Earth Day in a safe manner that celebrates all it represents."
Wednesday marked marks Earth Day's 50th anniversary, but most of the day's festivities around the nation were canceled to abide by social distancing guidelines.
Aiken's Earth Day festival would have originally been celebrated on April 18 on Newberry Street, but was canceled in mid-March.
Despite this, Obson's proclamation states that the City "continues to recognize the continued need for environmentally sound policies at the individual, community, state, federal and global levels."
"[The City] has continued to improve our local environment with policies on recycling, tree planting, energy conservation, and improved land and water usage," he said.
The City of Aiken has also been designated once again as a "Tree City, USA" by the National Arbor Day Foundation, an honor the city has held since 1985.
Tree City USA is a nationwide movement that provides the framework necessary for communities to manage and expand their public trees. More than 3,400 communities have made the commitment to becoming a Tree City USA.