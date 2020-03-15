Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon late Sunday night declared a state of emergency in the city as concerns about the novel coronavirus in South Carolina proliferate.
Osbon signed a proclamation outlining emergency measures and has called for a ratifying vote by City Council at a special meeting at noon Monday.
Osbon's proclamation is a direct – and related – response to S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster's decision to temporarily shutter schools and colleges statewide through the end of March.
The emergency declaration should not seriously interfere or discontinue garbage, recycling, utility repair or landscaping services in the city, according to an announcement.
It does not impede Aiken Department of Public Safety operations, either.
It does, however, mean all athletic leagues, scheduled tournaments and licensed events are canceled, and recreation buildings in the city are closed to the public until April.
Osbon consulted with Public Safety and City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh about the matter, according to the proclamation.
As of Sunday evening, the Palmetto State was home to 28 cases of the 2019 coronavirus. No cases have been reported in Aiken County.