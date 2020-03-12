Although no coronavirus cases have been reported in Aiken County, local medical facilities and public schools are implementing additional safety and preventative measures as a precaution against any potential outbreak.
“Our hospital team has been preparing and monitoring updates per CDC for several weeks, and our associates have been implementing the most recent guidance from CDC and the SCDHEC to ensure the safety of all in our care,” said Aiken Regional Medical Centers CEO Jim O’Loughlin in a news release. “We feel confident that our team is equipped and prepared.”
Aiken Regional staff members are conducting internal meetings and multi-agency meetings with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to discuss health and safety. They are also taking daily inventory of protective equipment, according to the press release.
Two more people in South Carolina were diagnosed Thursday with COVID-19, state health officials said. One new case is in Lancaster County and one is in Kershaw County.
As of late Thursday, DHEC had reported six presumptive and six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. The state health department has tested a total 87 people for the virus.
Dr. Gerald Gordon, infectious diseases specialist of Internal Medical Associates of Aiken, said the hospital has screened several individuals for COVID-19, but all tests so far have been negative.
“If a person with risk factors for COVID-19 is seen at Aiken Regional then a team will evaluate that individual and perform any necessary testing,” Gordon said.
Visitor restrictions are still in effect at the hospital in an effort to protect sick patients from viruses like COVID-19 and influenza. Children under 12 years of age are banned from patient care areas and children ages 13-17 are highly discouraged from visiting, according to the press release. Anyone with flu-like symptoms, such as cough, fever or sore throat are also not permitted in patient care areas.
No public school districts in South Carolina have canceled classes at this time. However, some additional precautions are being taken.
According to a release from the Aiken County Public School District, all student field trips and non-essential professional travel for employees to locations outside Aiken County have been delayed through April 12.
No changes have currently been made to the district's athletic schedule.
Internships, apprenticeships, job shadowing, cooperative learning and any other work-based learning opportunities arranged through Aiken Works and Aiken County Public Schools in any healthcare setting have been suspended until further notice.
A news release from the Aiken County Public School District reads: "While our District does not anticipate a school or district-wide school closure due to coronavirus, we are working with content specialists, teachers and schools to make plans for distance learning should a closure be necessary. These plans are being developed across varied content delivery methods, from online platforms and teleconference services, to printed materials, in an effort to accommodate communications preferences, as well as internet accessibility limitations of our students and families throughout our large district."
School facilities have also increased cleaning frequency based on a recommended schedule, according to the press release.
Staff writer Colin Demarest contributed to this report.