Aiken Horse Show canceled because of COVID-19

Add the Aiken Horse Show to the long and still growing list of events that won’t be held this year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Hitchcock Woods Foundation announced Tuesday that the 104th edition of the event, which was scheduled for Sept. 25-27 in Hitchcock Woods, has been canceled.
It already had been postponed from its original dates of April 3-5.
“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution and respect for our exhibitors, patrons, sponsors and the community of Aiken, as safety is our foremost concern,” according to a statement from the Foundation about the cancellation.
“This show, steeped in history since it began in 1916, is particularly important to Hitchcock Woods because it is the signature program and largest fundraising event for the Woods,” the statement continued. “It is special to so many because the emphasis has always been on bringing our community, friends and family together for a unique competition in the heart of the Woods. The intimate atmosphere that makes this event so extraordinary would not be possible given the current circumstances with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our hope is that our friends, gracious sponsors, community and exhibitors will come together to support Hitchcock Woods when the Aiken Horse Show returns in the Spring of 2021,” the statement concluded. “Help us make it the best show in over 100 years.”
The Aiken Steeplechase Association announced Monday that this year’s Aiken Fall Steeplechase, scheduled for Oct. 31, had been canceled.
Earlier this year, the Aiken Spring Steeplechase also was called off.
The Spring Steeplechase is part of the Aiken Triple Crown. The first leg, the Aiken Trials, took place, but Pacers and Polo, like the Spring Steeplechase, was scrapped.
For more information about the Aiken Horse Show, visit aikenhorseshow.org.