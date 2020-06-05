Aiken County School Board member Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson challenged Aiken High School's class of 2020 to lead powerful, purposeful lives during commencement exercises Friday.
More than 300 seniors, filling the football field at Hagood Stadium, received their diplomas during the ceremony in front of family, friends and Aiken High faculty.
“The current climate and culture across our nation may be overwhelming to you and for you, but do not allow it to be,” she said. “Each one of you can use these circumstances to effectively transform our community into a better place, individually and collectively. Each of you has a unique opportunity to be the change that we need.
“Today, I am issuing a challenge to simply live a positive, productive and powerful life. Live a life seeking out knowledge. Live a life of being of service to others regardless of the color of their skin. Live a life of kindness. Live a life of honesty. Simply, live a purposeful life.”
Rhinehart-Jackson also said the COVID-19 pandemic might have interrupted their lives and taken memories from the last months of senior year, but their lives and education did not stop.
“Your lives were interrupted, yet you continued on with life and managed to find innovative and create ways to move forward and thrive, creating moments and memories even more precious,” she said. “Life happens. No one has control for what God has planned for his children, but you do have control over what and how you proceed with your life. Life is the great educator. Life is the biggest motivator. It is up to you to know how to navigate life.”
Seniors in Aiken High School's class of 2020 once again excelled academically.
Lauren Bowling, a school counselor, announced that two-thirds of the senior class graduated with a 3.0 GPA or better, and more than 150 students graduated with honors. Together, seniors received more than $13 million in scholarship offers.
Two of Aiken High's outstanding graduates will study biological sciences next fall: Valedictorian Kendal Moss at the University of South Carolina Honors College and Salutatorian Hannah Moss at Clemson University.
Moss said she was honored to be the valedictorian and happy she and her classmates could graduate together in person.
“I was really excited when they said that we would have it just to be able to celebrate the accomplishments of the class,” she said. “It's been great seeing everyone. I've really missed them since we've been out of school.”
Moss called missing the last couple of months of her senior year “disappointing” but took a positive attitude.
“There was nothing we could really do about it, so we have to look on the bright side,” she said.
Salutatorian Hannah Wheeland said she, too, wanted to celebrate with her classmates.
“We've been together four years. It's nice to come together at the end for one final celebration,” she said.
Wheeland said her message to her classmates is to persevere.
“Whenever things get hard, don't give up, and whenever you want to try something, go for it because you never know what might happen.” she said.
With 331 graduates, the class of 2020 is one of Aiken High's largest in several years, Principal Dr. Jason Holt said.
“We're going to have full house, but a safe house, and we're just excited to be able to offer this graduation for our students because not everybody in the state was able to do,” Holt said before the ceremony began.
Holt, who recalled that he graduated from North Augusta High School 20 years ago to the week, offered the class two final words before the Aiken High's Bo Peeps, the traditional marshals wearing gold robes and carrying staffs topped with green and gold ribbons, led the recessional: “Go Hornets!”