With many Independence Day celebrations canceled due to coronavirus, and large gatherings discouraged by health authorities, many people around Aiken decided to have a more laid-back celebration for Fourth of July.
Anna Jennet, an Aiken resident who lives with a rare mitochondrial disease, has a penchant for dressing with wildly creative flair. Her illness, a genetic disorder that significantly impacts her quality of life, didn't stop her from getting outdoors to exercise and dressing from head to toe in red, white and blue in honor of the holiday
"I'm grateful to still be here," Jennet said during her workout on Aiken's Northside.
Jennet's illness exposes her to severe complications from coronavirus, but she said optimism is a big part of what keeps her going. She planned on spending the holiday working out and taking care of her family, including her brother, who was diagnosed with the same mitochondrial disorder.
"I look for the bright light in everything," Jennet said. "I say, thank God I've been living the COVID life for a while, so I know how to deal with it, and I've been putting my family in training, too. Listen to your body, and take care of your health. You can still accomplish what you want to do."
Some families decided to visit the city's pools, which staff said would normally be packed on Fourth of July. Instead, the light crowds made them easy places to social distance and spend some time outside.
Lee Smith was visiting his family for the holiday, including his brother, sister-in-law and niece, who took a trip to the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center to swim in the pool.
"I think they said they want me to cook on the grill this year," Smith said. "We'll shoot off fireworks in a bit."
The Fermata Club had to cancel its annual Fourth of July party – which usually involves a cookout, relay races and other family activities – but some parents took advantage of the pool's lack of a crowd on Saturday to spend some time with their kids in the sun.
Diana Bowers and Becky Wilson visited the pool at the Fermata Club with their families. The lack of a large crowd made it easy to social distance and spend time outside – and their favorite chairs were available.
"Normally there's a party here," Wilson said. "This year, obviously there's a lot less people than normal, which is cool cause we can be here."
Bowers said her plans for the day were to "get in the pool and stay cool."
"The pool's not crowded this year so it's a nice afternoon," Bowers said. "We may shoot off some fireworks later."