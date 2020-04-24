Aiken Fish house reopens after temporary closure because of coronavirus pandemic

The Aiken Fish House and Oyster Bar is back in business after a temporary shutdown related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The seafood restaurant reopened at 4 p.m. Friday.
Service is takeout only.
The full menu is available except for oysters on the half shell and whole lobster, according to a message posted on the Aiken Fish House’s page on Facebook.
The restaurant’s hours of operation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Damian and Rachael Blevins own the Aiken Fish House.
The restaurant announced in late March that it was closing temporarily.
Because of an executive order issued by Gov. Henry McMaster earlier that month, the Aiken Fish House and other South Carolina restaurants no longer could offer dine-in service to their customers.
Damian Blevins told the Aiken Standard he and his wife were finding it difficult, from a financial standpoint, to operate the restaurant without the dine-in component.
In addition to seafood, Aiken Fish House offers salads, chicken tender meals, sirloin steaks and cheddar Angus beef burgers.
The eatery is at 1376 Whiskey Road.
For more information about Aiken Fish House, call 803-226-0260 or visit the Aiken Fish House and Oyster Bar page on Facebook.
The restaurant’s website address is aikenfishhouse.com.