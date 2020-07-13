The 2020 edition of the Aiken Fall Steeplechase has been canceled, according to a news release issued by the Aiken Steeplechase Association on Monday.
The 29th running of the event was scheduled for Oct. 31 at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field.
The release stated that the Fall Steeplechase was called off because of “an abundance of caution and concern for our community” during the novel coronavirus pandemic and also mentioned the “unpredictability of COVID-19."
The Steeplechase’s Board of Directors was “very disappointed to have to come to this decision,” the release continued, but believes that “the safety of our patrons and the longevity of our organization is paramount.
“We are continuing with the development of our new facility, which is set to host the 2021 Aiken Fall Steeplechase,” the release concluded. “Thank you for your continued support and patronage during these challenging times.”
The Fall Steeplechase is one of two thoroughbred racing events conducted annually by the Steeplechase Association.
This year’s 54th running of the Aiken Spring Steeplechase, which was scheduled for March 21 at Bruce’s Field, also was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Spring Steeplechase is part of the Aiken Triple Crown. The other events are the Aiken Trials and Pacers and Polo.
Only the first leg, the Aiken Trials, was held this year before COVID-19 started causing disruptions in the day-to-day lives of South Carolinians.
The National Steeplechase Association sanctions both the Spring Steeplechase and the Fall Steeplechase.
The Spring Steeplechase has attracted more than 30,000 people for some of its editions in the past. The estimated attendance for the Fall Steeplechase usually has been in the 10,000 to 15,000 range in recent years.
The Steeplechase Association is building a new venue for its events on the east side of Aiken. The land where it will be located is on the inside of Rudy Mason Parkway and is bordered by Richland Avenue East and Old Wagener Road.
The 2021 Spring Steeplechase is scheduled to be the last Steeplechase Association event run at Bruce’s Field.