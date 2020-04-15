COVID-19 is due to a novel coronavirus not previously seen in the world. This virus has characteristics of the MERS virus and the SARS virus, seen previously in certain parts of the world.
The characteristics of the new COVID-19 virus make it possible to infect anyone. That means everyone is susceptible to infection with this virus. It is communicable from person to person and has a high infectivity rate, somewhat higher than the influenza virus.
It is worth understanding other epidemic viral infections to better understand how the other viral epidemic and pandemics have been controlled in modern times. Vaccines have been used to control polio, measles, rubella, and public health measures have been used to control other epidemics for which vaccines are unavailable, most recently Ebola; COVID-19 is not related to Ebola.
First, understand that not everyone with COVID-19 becomes ill. Not everyone with COVID-19 dies. Spread of COVID-19 can occur before, during and after infection of a person with this virus.
This means that personal responsibility for minimizing the spread of COVID-19 to others is the very first step in controlling the spread of COVID-19. Travel from an area where many people are infected with COVID-19 (hot spots) to another, should alert us that an individual may carry COVID-19 with that person and bring it to an area where the virus has not been found.
Since each of us is at risk of COVID-19, it is each of our personal responsibility to not pass COVID-19 to others; this will slow or stop the spread of COVID-19. This means that if a person has been in an area where COVID-19 is prevalent or has had contact with a person with COVID-19, he/she should be responsible and take the appropriate steps to minimize the spread to others.
Incubation from the time of exposure to disease spread ranges from 2 to 14 days, with a median incubation period of 5-6 days. On the average, from the time a person is exposed to COVID-19 the individual may demonstrate evidence of infection during this period and possibly longer. Not everyone requires a ventilator who is infected with COVID-19. Many people, possibly 10% or more, will have minimal or no symptoms with this infection, yet may still transmit COVID-19 to others. As researchers study populations with recent COVID-19 infection, it is found that severe disease is relatively less common and most who are infected with COVID-19 will have mild symptoms to no symptoms at all.
Authorities have asked people who return from COVID-19 “hot spots” to self-quarantine for 14 days to prevent spread to others and prevent introduction of COVID-19 into a susceptible population.
Since some people with COVID-19 develop severe respiratory distress and many who have the severe form of this disease may die, fear has driven some individuals’ decisions making and at times criticism of the health care delivery system.
Experience in areas where COVID-19 has overwhelmed the hospital capacity of the local health care systems is widely publicized. Drastic steps to close doctors’ offices, elective surgery and certain businesses, have caught media attention. Most hospitals however are preparing for the challenges this viral infection brings, but are not overwhelmed with patients with severe COVID-19.
Most who are infected with COVID-19 will have a mild infection and will not require hospitalization. When a person has symptoms of COVID-19 not all should have testing performed. Currently on average, it takes 7 days to receive results of test for COVID-19 and by the time a health care provider knows if a person has COVID-19, either that person is well or that person is significantly ill, the latter relatively uncommon, though highly publicized. In the past month, testing supplies have been limited so while we may desire a COVID-19 test for ill patients in the hospital, 7-10 days may pass from the time of sample collection to receiving the COVID-19 test result. In the coming weeks, more rapid turnaround for results is anticipated as testing supplies become more readily available.
Testing for COVID-19 that will be faster to perform may soon be available, but the manufacture of these tests and distribution will take weeks before these are widely available.
Medical decisions are complex.
Each health care provider must weigh the need for COVID-19 risk, availability of testing capability, and the usefulness of the information when it returns. If the test results are returned the same day or the next day, one would expect much more testing to be performed. If it takes a week or more for the results of COVID-19 testing to return, then a very different strategy would be employed, using public health tools (self-quarantine) without testing.
A decision to have a person return home after an encounter with either a physician’s office, an urgent care group or an emergency department may not be well understood by some people. If testing for COVID-19 is not available or if testing requires an individual to wait 7 days for the result of a COVID-19 test, each health care provider must weigh the value of testing or not testing. One facility may not test, another may test. Surprisingly neither is wrong in the majority of situations. This seem hard to believe.
We know people may be infected simultaneously with influenza and COVID-19, they may have bacterial infections and have COVID-19 infections, or have a mild COVID-19 infection that resolves without further treatment. We know that each of us must take personal responsibility to understand the vague issues and the complexity of decision-making process by health care providers, with respect to people infected with COVID-19 during these rapidly changing times.
Rest assured that a remarkably talented team of administrators, contractors, nurses, physicians, IT professionals and so many more people are actively involved at Aiken Regional Medical Centers making every effort to plan for the possibility of a large influx of people infected with COVID-19. This influx may or may not happen, but we are prepared.
Everyone has been inconvenienced, livelihood threatened, health threatened, economy threatened. The healthcare teams seeing patients potentially can be infected with this virus and the healthcare provider could potentially become sick. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), in short supply nationwide, protects health care workers who care for sick patients with COVID-19. Use of PPE is one method of reducing infection in those caring for those who have COVID-19. The other and probably most important method, if each of us take steps to minimize risk of our acquiring COVID-19. If you do acquire COVID-19, take personal responsibility to minimize the spread to others.
If you are ill with a respiratory infection, let your health care provider know; whether a clinic, physician’s office, urgent care center or hospital. Call ahead and have your healthcare provider screen you for severity of illness by phone. If you are not ill, care at home may be suggested, without being seen in the office, clinic or hospital. If a person’s illness progresses, calling and returning to the provider may be needed. Healthcare delivery during a pandemic is different than we are accustomed. Changes in delivery with the use of telemedicine will become much more common and virtual provider visits may become the norm during this time.
It is important that we each take the steps to protect ourselves, protect our vulnerable healthcare workers, protect the people with whom you are close, and realize the latter group is everyone around you.
Dr. Gerald Gordon is an infectious diseases specialist at Internal Medical Associates of Aiken. Dr. Gordon also treats patients at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.