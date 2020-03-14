Gary Ikens didn't expect his trip to Hawaii to end with him and his wife in quarantine. But that's exactly what happened when the coronavirus sweeping across the world suddenly cropped up among crew members on their cruise ship.
"We were on a cruise and everything was going fine until day 10, and it seemed like everything in the world was going to hell," said Gary Ikens. "Then we learned that 19 people on this ship had the virus."
The Grand Princess cruise ship idled off the coast of California for days after multiple crew members were found to be infected with COVID-19. Passengers on board the ship have been living in quarantine in their rooms to protect their health and safety.
After spending days exploring the Hawaiian islands and whale watching, the transition to staying inside their small cabin was a sudden shock to Gary Ikens and his wife, Virginia Schultz.
"At first we went to breakfast, and the salt, pepper and sugar were gone," Ikens said. "Then we were told we're not allowed to touch anything ... It just totally changed the cruise. That afternoon we (the passengers) were directed to stay in our rooms."
Calling from aboard the Grand Princess docked in Oakland, Ikens said they've spent nine days so far in their cabin. Luckily, they have a decent-sized room and a balcony so they can get fresh air.
"I really feel for the people on the inside cabins cause they have no access to the outside world at all," Ikens said. "We’re actually having a nice time. It’s been pleasant."
Most importantly, Ikens said he and his wife are in perfect health.
Ikens also has high praise for the staff of the ship for their handling of the situation.
"The Princess has been absolutely marvelous," Ikens said. "They've gone above and beyond to try and take care of us."
The Grand Princess was allowed to dock in Oakland, California, on Monday. Passengers have slowly been unloaded from the ship and are being quarantined in military bases before being allowed to return home. As many as 21 crew members had been infected with the virus by the time the ship docked in California.
Ikens said they were expecting to disembark the ship very soon, but they have no idea when they will be allowed to leave or where they are going afterwards.
"They're taking us to a few different bases, apparently," Ikens said. "There's one in Georgia and one in Florida. We're trying to get as close to home as possible."
Even though they have a house sitter and a pet sitter staying at the residence, the couple is worried their cat might miss them after their lengthy absence.
Ikens also said they are "anxious" to return home to Aiken, but they're looking on the bright side; the cruise line refunded all their expenses for their trip to Hawaii, including travel fees and gift purchases, and has given them another free vacation to be used within a year.
"Can you let everyone know we're going to start a ukulele club in Aiken when we get home?" Ikens said. "We bought two ukuleles in Hawaii and we'd like to to let them know we're going to start a club. They're wonderful instruments."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.