The Aiken County School Board will hold a special called meeting Tuesday to receive a status update from the district's Back to School Task Force regarding the progress of plans for a return to schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The meeting will allow School Board members to ask questions, receive clarification, and make public more information about the task force's current plans for coronavirus guidelines that will be implemented in schools this fall.
Although the public is allowed to attend the meeting, Aiken County Schools Superintendent King Laurence "strongly" encourages people to watch the meeting online rather than attend in-person at the district's office at Brookhaven Drive.
"We can probably accommodate anywhere from 12 to 18 community members in the building," Laurence said.
This limit is due to social distancing concerns, according to Laurence, who also said people who attend the meeting should wear masks or cloth face coverings.
There will be no public participation during Tuesday's meeting.
The Back to School Task Force, which is comprised of members of various departments across the school district, is charged with implementing the guidelines set by AccelerateED, a state-lead task force created by S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.
AccelerateED's recommendations for schools reopening in the fall can be read online at dedicationtoeducation.com. The recommendations, which cover a range of topics like transportation, classroom arrangements, and personal protective equipment (PPE) requirements, allow for flexibility at the local level due to the variety of resources available to each school.
The update will be delivered by Laurence, according to the school district's website.
Earlier this year, AccelerateED issued a series of guidelines for schools and summer camps on how to implement social distancing protocols in schools due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19.
Aiken County's Back to School Task Force was created to implement these protocols on a local level.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at 1000 Brookhaven Drive and will be live streamed online at acpsd.net.