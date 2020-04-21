The Aiken County Coroner's Office will continue to not disclose personal information on those who died from the coronavirus, following a legal opinion by the state's attorney general.
The South Carolina Office of the Attorney General has shared its legal opinion in a letter dated April 16 regarding the release of information of those who have died from COVID-19 with coroners across the state.
The legal opinion follows a letter sent by Sabrina Gast, York County coroner and president of the South Carolina Coroner's Association, asking for guidance on what coroners can and cannot release about COVID-19 patients.
"As the chief death investigators in the state, we are obligated to investigate any death that occurs within our jurisdiction," Gast's letter reads. "Along with the death investigation, comes releasing of information related to the death. Under normal circumstances, after next of kin has been located and notified, this information is released to media outlets. Most of the time, natural deaths are of no interest to media, however, you can imagine that in our current environment, the media is very interested. Our concern grows out of safety of the families left behind."
This information shared to the media from coroners includes name, age, location of the incident and the cause of death, if available.
The opinion, shared with coroners across the state, states disclosing patient information depends on the circumstances and is up to the coroner to determine whether or not to release the information.
"It appears that there may be a limited exemption from disclosure, our Office has advised that a public body 'should carefully examine the record in question and make the determination as to whether (the specific exemptions) override the general rule of disclosure,'" the state attorney general's letter reads. "Our Office stands by the policies and conclusions laid out in those opinions."
Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said his office will continue to approach coronavirus deaths as a private matter between the coroner's office, the family involved and proper agencies that need to be notified.
"From my full understanding of it, we’re not being required to release information of a natural death, something that we do not normally report on; but we are in different times, and we are dealing with a pandemic, so as of right now, the family will be notified, and the proper authorities will be made aware of these cases that the coroner’s office investigates," Ables said. "Unless time changes for us to release that information, we’re going to still practice not releasing patient information of a natural death."
As of Tuesday, 135 people have died in South Carolina with four of them being from Aiken County.